SEC proposes new rule on social bonds

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed new rule on social bonds. Social bond means a type of debt instrument, where the proceeds would be exclusively applied to finance or refinance new and/or existing eligible projects with clear and identifiable social objective(s) and which are dedicated to an identified population. According to the proposed rule obtained from SEC’s website, “an issuer shall provide to the commission and any exchange where the bond is listed, at least annually, a social bond report containing the list of the projects and assets to which proceeds have been allocated, for the duration of the bond.

“The reporting process and authority shall be documented and maintained as part of the issuer’s social bond framework. The social bond report shall include a brief description of the projects and the amounts disbursed, including the percentage of proceeds that have been allocated to different eligible sectors and project types and to financing and refinancing. Where confidentiality agreements or competition considerations limit the amount of detail that can be disclosed, the information may be presented in generic terms. The expected impact of the project and assets.

“Qualitative performance indicators and, where feasible, quantitative performance measures of the impact of the projects. The methodology and underlying assumptions used to prepare performance indicators and metrics. “The issuer shall publish an assessment report issued by an independent professional assessment or certification agency on its website or other media and conduct and report annual follow-up assessments of the social projects and associated environmental benefits throughout the tenor of the bond. It shall publish same in its annual report and on its website or other media, a copy of which should be filed with the Commission.”

Like this: Like Loading...