SEC raises concerns over low KYC compliance

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed worries over low compliance by capital market operators to update investors’ KYC information.

 

The Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a post Capital Market Committee Meeting press briefing reminded all CMOs that the Commission’s directive on update of investors’ KYC information was still in effect. “We have noted that the level of compliance has been low.

 

Despite several engagements, we realised that as at April 8, 2021, there were still 4.012 million accounts with incomplete KYC information.

 

“This exercise is critical to deepening the participation of retail investors and we direct all CMOs to accord it the highest level of priority,” he said.

 

Yuguda disclosed that as part of measures to support the development of the commodities ecosystem, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revalidated its 59.9 per cent holding in the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX) to ensure its appropriate positioning for effectiveness.

 

He noted the action addressed the funding problem plaguing the NCX and several engagements are ongoing with relevant authorities to promote trading on the exchange. “The capital market community believes that the repositioning of the NCX by the CBN would deepen the commodities market.

 

Thus, the Commission is engaging with CBN to encourage acceptance of Warehouse receipts by banks as collateral.

 

“With the formulation of rules on warehousing and collateral management, warehouses will be registered by the Commission and accredited by the respective exchanges. “In addition, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) will continue to issue standards that Commodities Exchanges can link up with.

 

“Similarly, another landmark in the commodities ecosystem, is the commencement of trades by the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) on March 15, 2021 with T+3 settlement.

 

In addition, The LCFE expects to list crude oil instrument along with gold instruments,” he said. He said that despite the turbulence experienced with the outbreak of the pandemic, the Nigerian capital market stood resilient.

 

“The capital market community contributed its quota to the fight against COVID-19. I am delighted at the efforts that we made and pledge that we shall not relent in our efforts.

 

“To this end, our next phase of the support in the fight against COVID-19 will be the establishment of the Strategic Health Impact Fund for Transformation (SHIFT). This is planned to be a N100 billion fund for investment in healthcare assets in Nigeria,” he said. Yuguda reiterated the commission’s commitment to advance the development and integrity of the Nigerian capital market

