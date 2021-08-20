Business

SEC reaffirms commitment to resilient bourse

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed the need for the capital market to be strengthened to accelerate domestic production and employment given the direct correlation between increase in production and job creation. To achieve this, Director- General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said there was the need to leverage the capital market for intermediation by facilitating access to capital.

This, he said, could be done by making it easier for corporates to access long-term finance in an efficient manner, as the capital market enhances the production levels of companies, thereby improving the capacity of such companies to expand their operations and employ additional labour. Lamido spoke at the annual workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers with the theme: “Leveraging the financial markets to achieve double digit economic growth for Nigeria,” held in Abuja Thursday.

The SEC boss posited that it should truly not be difficult to achieve double digit growth in Nigeria given that most key factors of production like a large vibrant youthful population, arable land, abundant rainfall, good drainage and a large and growing pool of savings are available. He said: “Infrastructure is the area where we have a major problem, and here I mean roads and rail transportation, power generation and distribution, health infrastructure, and the like. I believe the capital can play a vital role in the financing of infrastructure and forums such as this one would do well to dwell on this important subject.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Commodity exchanges to commence across Nigeria in 90 days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to obtain all the necessary approvals required to start the operations of a proposed commodities exchange within the next 90 days, Governor Godwin Emefiele said recently.   “In the next 90 days we should be able to really begin the first launch and this will involve approvals on […]
Business

Naira drops to N498/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The naira resumed its slide at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N498 per dollar from N495/$1 on Monday, data obtained from abokifx.com shows. The local currency was, however, stable at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window closing at N412 per dollar. The naira was on a free fall at the parallel market for […]
Business

European stocks pare losses as upbeat data lifts mood

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 European stocks pared losses on Thursday as upbeat eurozone business growth data and strong U.S. jobs data lifted sentiment on a dull day of trading, while rating actions and ex-dividend trading knocked UK shares lower. According to Reuters, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 per cent after falling as much as 0.8 […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica