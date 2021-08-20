SEC reaffirms commitment to resilient bourse

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed the need for the capital market to be strengthened to accelerate domestic production and employment given the direct correlation between increase in production and job creation. To achieve this, Director- General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said there was the need to leverage the capital market for intermediation by facilitating access to capital.

This, he said, could be done by making it easier for corporates to access long-term finance in an efficient manner, as the capital market enhances the production levels of companies, thereby improving the capacity of such companies to expand their operations and employ additional labour. Lamido spoke at the annual workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers with the theme: “Leveraging the financial markets to achieve double digit economic growth for Nigeria,” held in Abuja Thursday.

The SEC boss posited that it should truly not be difficult to achieve double digit growth in Nigeria given that most key factors of production like a large vibrant youthful population, arable land, abundant rainfall, good drainage and a large and growing pool of savings are available. He said: “Infrastructure is the area where we have a major problem, and here I mean roads and rail transportation, power generation and distribution, health infrastructure, and the like. I believe the capital can play a vital role in the financing of infrastructure and forums such as this one would do well to dwell on this important subject.

Like this: Like Loading...