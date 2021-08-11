Business

SEC receives AfDB’s grant for risk-based supervision

The Securities & Exchange Commission, Nigeria, has received a grant from the African Development Bank Group administered/Capital Markets Development Trust Fund to finance the Risk-Based Supervision Framework Implementation and Capacity Development Project.

 

According to a statement obtained from SEC’s website, the principal objectives of this project are to provide technical assistance and capacity building on selected areas of the Commission’s operations, support implementation of risk-based supervision framework, improve the securities markets regulatory environment and broadening of market instruments that will help deepen the capital markets in Nigeria and strengthen the commission’s supervisory tools as well as its capacity to achieve its mandate of investor protection and minimiseng systemic risk.

The regulator noted that the mode of procurement to be adopted is Quality and Cost Based System (QCBS). It added that the Riskbased Supervision Framework Implementation component would involve the development of best practice risk-based supervision inspection manuals, tools and guidelines for the market.

 

“The activities include  capacity building on prudential risk-based supervision approach such as the development or update of relevant risk matrices and models for data analysis and interpretation as well as expansion of existing Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) matrix.

 

“Capacity building in the area of risk-based supervision will focus on enhancing the recipient’s approach in carrying out its monitoring and supervisory role over all capital market operators namely fund management, exchanges, stockbrokers and issuing houses.

