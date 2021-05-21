SEC relocates Port Harcourt office

To enable it serve investors in the southern part of the country effectively, and also make the regulator more accessible to the investing public, the Securities and Exchange Commission has relocated its zonal office in Port Harcourt to a more central location. The commission, therefore, enjoins market participants and stakeholders, especially those in the South South region of the country to note the relocation.
