SEC restates commitment to technologydriven market

The Securities and Exchange Commission has restated its commitment to ensuring that technology plays a major role in enabling the nation’s capital market attain its full potential.

Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a meeting with the Management Team of Financial Sector Deepening Africa in Abuja, weekend.

FSD Africa’s support is centred around the development of capital markets master plans, conducting institutional capacity assessments, and creating capacity for sustainable finance such as green bonds, helping markets to adapt to their operating climate.

Yuguda expressed the Commission’s delight with the support from FSD Africa in the areas of Human Resource transformation, Information Technology Strategy as well as Capital Market Masterplan review.

“I cannot but express my support to FSD Africa for the various support they have given to the Commission in various areas. We are very excited about the human resource Transformation exercise as the report will assist the Commission in profound ways that will lead to optimal productivity of staff.

“What you are doing is commendable, you are looking at African financial markets and trying to assist to ensure that productivity and development is enhanced. We therefore assure you that these investments are well placed and we will continue to work to earn the confidence that you have in us.

