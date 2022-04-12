Business

SEC restates commitment to technologydriven market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission has restated its commitment to ensuring that technology plays a major role in enabling the nation’s capital market attain its full potential.

 

Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a meeting with the Management Team of Financial Sector Deepening Africa in Abuja, weekend.

 

FSD Africa’s support is centred around the development of capital markets master plans, conducting institutional capacity assessments, and creating capacity for sustainable finance such as green bonds, helping markets to adapt to their operating climate.

 

Yuguda expressed the Commission’s delight with the support from FSD Africa in the areas of Human Resource transformation, Information Technology Strategy as well as Capital Market Masterplan review.

 

“I cannot but express my support to FSD Africa for the various support they have given to the Commission in various areas. We are very excited about the human resource Transformation exercise as the report will assist the Commission in profound ways that will lead to optimal productivity of staff.

 

“What you are doing is commendable, you are looking at African financial markets and trying to assist to ensure that productivity and development is enhanced. We therefore assure you that these investments are well placed and we will continue to work to earn the confidence that you have in us.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: SON charges traders to uphold quality standards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has tasked traders to uphold the highest quality standards for them to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).   The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the advice at a sensitisation workshop for Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN) at the Alaba International Market, Lagos at the […]
Business

FIRS’ N228bn budget surpasses NASS, Judiciary, many states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While Nigerians continue to complain of the huge budget allocation to the National Assembly over the year and the close to N2 trillion allocated to the security sector in the 2022 budget, indication was that, the revenue collecting agency of the Federal Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS’s) N228 billion allocation in the 2022 […]
Business

External reserves drop by $727m in one month

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $727million to $34.246 billion as of May 27 from $34.973 billion as of April 27, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed yesterday. Following the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings), as well as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica