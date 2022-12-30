Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
SEC: Revised masterplan’ll reposition capital market

The Revised Capital Market Master Plan 2015-2025 (RCMMP), developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria in collaboration with stakeholders, has been described as capable of providing a blueprint to harness opportunities to reposition the capital market as the engine of economic growth and development.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this recently, disclosed that the Masterplan captured the challenges of the capital market in actualising its role to drive national economic growth and also proffers solutions to enable the capital market attain its full potential. According to him, “The MTNDP emphasises development of a deep, broadened and competitive financial system that is better positioned to support private sector growth and economic diversification. “Capital markets provide a useful means to mobilize capital and harness economic interests in an efficient manner to drive innovation and growth.

“The last decade has been characterized by significant volatility in the global financial system caused by various economic and health shocks. At the same time innovative technologies have significantly disrupted how markets operate.” The SEC boss said the first five years of the original Capital Market Masterplan 2015-2025 (CMMP) implementation focused on market and governance reforms in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008 and the Nigerian market correction that continued into 2009, with significant success. “During that period, stock certificates were dematerialised, dividend management was automated, corporate governance standards were improved, intermediaries were strengthened through revised capital requirements and risk based supervision, amongst several other initiatives implemented under the CMMP.

“Today, we face new challenges and opportunities. The pursuit of innovation and growth requires that we are open to opportunities and risks. Our choices are limited if we only seek opportunities within our traditional boundaries. “Similarly, we inhibit our ability to grow if we do not curtail the threats of unregulated risk taking. Promoting entrepreneurial and innovative outcomes, therefore, requires balancing our openness and more appetite for risk-taking with the critical need to protect investors. It is important to contextualise our aspirations within the fundamental objectives of market integrity and investor protection while pursuing economic growth,” he noted. He said that the RCCMP had provided a framework and outlined strategic initiatives that will help embrace and unlock these opportunities in the capital market.

 

