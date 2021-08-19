Business

SEC seeks collaboration on dispute resolution

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed its readiness to collaborate with relevant Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals as a means of ensuring effective dispute resolution in the capital market. Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said collaboration was key in sustaining investment in the capital market.

The DG stated this when the Abuja chapter of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) led by its chairman, Mr Sola Ephraim-Oluwanuga, held a meeting with him in Abuja, Wednesday. Yuguda stated that the need for a veritable dispute resolution mechanism had long been recognised in the capital market. He said that traditional litigious and adversarial dispute resolution mechanism had fallen short of achieving its purpose, adding that investment in the sector would suffer if disputes among investors are not well resolved.

