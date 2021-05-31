Business

SEC seeks pact with ministry on solid minerals devt

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to collaborate with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to address some of the challenges faced by the solid minerals sector through the commodity exchanges.

 

This was stated by Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, during a meeting with the Minister of State for Solid Mineral, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, in Abuja, at the weekend.

 

Yuguda disclosed that the core function of a commodity exchange is to create markets by providing a setting where multiple buyers and sellers can trade commodity-linked contracts, thereby reducing the costs associated with finding a buyer or seller to whom to transact.

 

Other benefits of a commodity exchange include improved quality, standardisation, traceability (tracking the source of every solid mineral), price discovery, price risk management, accepted dispute resolution  procedures and facilitating provision of commodity financing.

 

He said in the last couple of years, however, Nigeria had been confronted by significant threats, which include, structural fiscal challenges underlined by heavy reliance on crude oil for revenue, youth unemployment and increasing insecurity. This worrisome situation has been exacerbated by COVID-19. According to him, “in a bid to address these challenges, the Federal Government is aggressively growing its agricultural and solid minerals sectors as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification. “To complement government efforts and deepen the capital market, the Commission set up a market-wide technical committee to undertake a holistic assessment of the existing framework of the Nigerian commodity ecosystem.

 

 

“The committee grouped its recommendations in phases. In the first phase, the objective is to ensure food sufficiency and  security, price discovery and market development while in the second phase, focus would include developing strong trades in export commodities.

 

“The third phase should see the introduction of solid minerals, energy and derivatives while the last phase should be geared towards ensuring strong international presence in the local exchanges.” In furtherance of this objective, the commission is actively promoting the development of the commodities market especially in areas of Nigeria’s comparative advantage such as solid minerals and agriculture.

 

The SEC boss stated that the Commission was currently implementing the 10-year Nigerian capital market master plan, which was launched in 2015. It aims to position the capital market to play a pivotal role in the emergence of Nigeria as a top 20 global economy; have a highly competitive market that engenders best practice, innovation and efficiency; and operate a capital market that combines all the elements needed to actualise Nigeria’s developmental aspirations. In his remarks,

 

Ogah described solid minerals as a thing of the future and expressed the belief that in the near future it could assist greatly in the development of the economy of the country.

 

He said: “We are moving away from oil because we believe that mineral is a thing of the future and the president has done a lot in initiating projects that are helping us to explore some of the few minerals that are of high value in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Border reopening: Private sector operators laud FG

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Dr. Ken Ukaoha, has confirmed that the private sector of Nigeria’s economy is excited about the reopening of the country’s land borders, after over a year of its closure to trade with its neighbours. Eye on Port quoted Ukaoha as saying that the closure of the land borders […]
Business

US weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000; layoffs lowest since 2000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, signaling the labor market recovery had entered a new phase amid a booming economy. That was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing U.S.-based employers in […]
Business

Amber BRT initiative launched to ease commuting in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Amber BRT, an initiative to ease commuting in Lagos, has been launched by a private company, Amber Energy Drinks Ltd., as part of their corporate social responsibility.   Officials of the company said in a statement that the free bus ride initiative, which coincides with the launch of their Amber Energy Drinks, was in recognition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica