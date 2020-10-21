Business

SEC sets 2021 for corporate governance guidelines implementation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

T

he Securities and Exchange Commission, has issued a Corporate Governance Guidelines and a template (revised Form 01) for reporting compliance with the Securities and SEC Corporate Governance Guideline, (SCGG) which becomes effective on January 01, 2021.

According to a statement from SEC yesterday, some provisions of the document which can be found at the SEC website www.sec.gov.ng, indicates that membership of the board shall not be less than five and to safeguard the independence of the board, not more than two members of the same family shall sit on the board of a public company at the same time

The guidelines also stipulate that in appointing a person to the board, shareholders should be provided with information on any real or potential conflict of interest, including whether a proposed appointee is an interlocking director, adding “the letters of appointment should cover the following: Synopsis of Director’s rights; Director evaluation programme used by the company, and any other contractual responsibilities.”

On sustainability, the guideline stated that “companies shall recognise corruption as a major threat to business and to national development and therefore as a sustainability issue for businesses in Nigeria.

“Companies, boards and individual directors must commit themselves to transparent dealings and to the establishment of a culture of integrity and zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt practices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

BOFIA amendment: NDIC boss seeks role clarification

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

In order to establish effective legal instruments to secure the safety and stability of the nation’s financial system, there is a need to closely examine enacting laws with a view to harmonising the positions of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the NDIC Act 2006 and The […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, loses N144bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.95 per cent to halt 12 days gaining streak as profit taking hits the market. The market had the previous day made N708 billion to record highest gains in more than five years. Driven by a decline in value of […]
Business

Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: