SEC tasks CMOs on annual registration renewal

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reminded capital market operators and the general public of the annual renewal of registration for year 2023. It is expected to commence from January 01, 2023 and end on January 31, 2023. SEC announced the reminder in a recent circular released to the capital market. According to the Commission, “the annual renewal of registration by capital market operators is aimed at ensuring that only fit and proper persons operate in the Nigerian capital market.

“In line with the Commission’s Rules and Regulations, all CMOs are to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2023 on or before 31st January 31, 2023 through the registration renewal portal eportal.sec.gov.ng. “For more enquiries or support to complete the process, please contact as registrationrenewal@ sec.gov.ng.” SEC had in 2021 reintroduced periodic renewal of registration by capital market operators, which was premised on the need to have a reliable data bank of all CMOs registered and active in the Nigerian capital market, and also to provide updated information on operators in the Nigerian capital market for reference and other official purposes by local and foreign investors, other regulatory agencies and the general public.

The renewal was also introduced to increasingly check incidences of unethical practices by CMOs such as may affect investor confidence and impact negatively on the Nigerian capital market as well as to strengthen supervision and monitoring of CMOs by the Commission. Consequently, the Commission amended its rules and reintroduced the requirement for yearly renewal of registration by all CMOs and carried out electronically in order to ensure efficiency.

