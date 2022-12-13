Business

SEC to co-operate with The Gambia on capital market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission has assured its Gambian counterpart of necessary assistance in their desire to develop more products in their bid to deepen their capital market. Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, stated this when he received a team from Central Bank of The Gambia, who were on a study visit to the Commission’s Zonal Office in Lagos recently.

 

Obisan disclosed that SEC Nigeria was making a lot of efforts to attract more Nigerians to the capital market. One of such steps is stated in the Revision of the 10-year capital market masterplan, which was launched recently by the Minster of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

He said: “We are doing a couple of things in Nigeria, just some few days ago we just relaunched our revised capital market masterplan. “Other than the enabling law that we have, the capital market master plan is a 10-year document which we worked with in the last few years.

“Within this period, we realised that a lot of things had changed and there was the need to make some additions and subtractions to the plan.

“We needed to adjust and update the document to align with current realities for example when the plan was done things like digital assets were not really in the front burner. “But today, digital assets, non interest capital market products are taking more prominent seats in financing.

These I am sure would also be of interest to you as well given the demographics of your country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfDB Boss: How Nigeria was saved from famine through crop research

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has disclosed that the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has been very strategic towards sustaining food security in Nigeria since inception. Particularly, Adesina mentioned that IITA saved Nigeria from witnessing looming famine and […]
Business

Firm launches campaign to reward consumers

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

International Breweries Plc, makers of Hero Lager, a brand of premium lager beer, has launched “Rise Like a Hero” campaign to reward their consumers across the country. The promo, according to the International Breweries Marketing Director, Tolulope Adedeji, is to put smiles on the faces of its numerous consumers, who have stuck to the brand […]
Business

Group warns of expired, banned pesticides in circulation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Alliance for Action on Pesticide in Nigeria (AAPN), a coalition of NGOs, academia and experts seeking to increase awareness and demand improved regulation of pesticides market in Nigeria, has raised serious concern over the inflow of banned and expired pesticides entering Nigeria largely unhindered through the ports. According to the coalition, local retail markets where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica