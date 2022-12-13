SEC to co-operate with The Gambia on capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission has assured its Gambian counterpart of necessary assistance in their desire to develop more products in their bid to deepen their capital market. Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, stated this when he received a team from Central Bank of The Gambia, who were on a study visit to the Commission’s Zonal Office in Lagos recently.

Obisan disclosed that SEC Nigeria was making a lot of efforts to attract more Nigerians to the capital market. One of such steps is stated in the Revision of the 10-year capital market masterplan, which was launched recently by the Minster of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

He said: “We are doing a couple of things in Nigeria, just some few days ago we just relaunched our revised capital market masterplan. “Other than the enabling law that we have, the capital market master plan is a 10-year document which we worked with in the last few years.

“Within this period, we realised that a lot of things had changed and there was the need to make some additions and subtractions to the plan.

“We needed to adjust and update the document to align with current realities for example when the plan was done things like digital assets were not really in the front burner. “But today, digital assets, non interest capital market products are taking more prominent seats in financing.

These I am sure would also be of interest to you as well given the demographics of your country.”

