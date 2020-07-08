SEC to sustain capital market master plan’s implementation

The continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan will be one of the major focus of the new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda, has said. Yuguda resumed on Monday July 6 alongside the executive commissioners, Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Dayo Obisan. The new management team brings to SEC decades of capital market and organisational market experience between them. Lamido said while the new management team at SEC also seeks possible ways of strengthening the Capital Market Master Plan for enhanced impact, the members would equally work towards improved market regulation, surveillance and general development. He said: “In order to do this effectively, we will need to develop relevant capacities. This we shall do by first learning from existing internal efforts and also from other available innovative approaches.

Like this: Like Loading...