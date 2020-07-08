SEC to sustain capital market master plan’s implementation

The continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan will be one of the major focus of the new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda, has said. Yuguda resumed on Monday July 6 alongside the executive commissioners, Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Dayo Obisan. The new management team brings to SEC decades of capital market and organisational market experience between them. Lamido said while the new management team at SEC also seeks possible ways of strengthening the Capital Market Master Plan for enhanced impact, the members would equally work towards improved market regulation, surveillance and general development. He said: “In order to do this effectively, we will need to develop relevant capacities. This we shall do by first learning from existing internal efforts and also from other available innovative approaches.
OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome
With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment […]
Air France planning to cut 7,500 jobs by 2022
Air France aims to present a plan to trade unions to cut just over 7,500 jobs over the next two years, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the French carrier grapples with the coronavirus crisis. France’s flagship airline, part of the Air France-KLM group, is cutting capacity and exiting loss-making domestic routes as the pandemic hits […]
NAOC, partners deepen CSR with fight against COVID-19
Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its joint venture partners, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando Oil Limited, have deepened their investments in corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the commissioning of a COVID-19 temporary medical infrastructure in Asaba, Delta State. The facility was, according to a statment by NAOC, inaugurated in the presence of […]
