SEC unveils COVID-19 safety measures

…Bans physical meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced some market-focused adjustments to be adopted in the interim in response to the second wave of COVID-19.

This follows the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) warning that the country is on the verge of a second wave of the pandemic.

SEC in a circular to regulated entities and capital market stakeholders at the weekend said: “In light of the rising number of new cases, the Commission wishes to provide the following guidance.

“All stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market are encouraged to adhere to all recent directives by the relevant agencies on safety and social distancing. At this time, the commission is focused on ensuring the continuity of its operations; monitoring activities in the market and systemic risks; providing to issuers, trading platforms, capital market operators and other stakeholders impacted by COVID-19; and protection of investors.”

The commission noted that market-focused adjustments to be adopted in the interim in response to the recent advice from mentioned agencies and possible effects of the second wave of COVID-19 included that until further notice, all applications and all returns should be made electronically to dedicated email addresses.

The commission directed that all physical meetings and visits to the commission are suspended until further notice.

“Capital market operators and other stakeholders are encouraged to conduct meetings and other engagements virtually.

“Public companies are advised to take appropriate precautionary measures as recommended by the federal and state governments as well as the NCDC to ensure the safety of shareholders and participants at annual general meetings/extra-ordinary general meetings and other meetings which may be held during the prevalence of the pandemic.

“It is important to note that the foregoing guidelines are not exhaustive, but rather represent an outline of immediate actions the commission considers necessary to sustain the actualisation of its regulatory mandate and maintain the integrity of the Nigerian capital market during this challenging period.

“Accordingly, the commission will continue to issue updates to market stakeholders as appropriate. The commission will also continue to closely coordinate with other financial regulators and governmental authorities,” SEC said.

