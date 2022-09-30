Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC unveils new rule on Shariah advisory services

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comments Off on SEC unveils new rule on Shariah advisory services

The Securities and Exchange Commission has exposed new rules on Shariah Advisory Services for non-interest capital market products and services. According to SEC, Shariah governance is crucial considering that compliance with Shariah rules and principles is important in Noninterest Capital Market operations/transactions.

“The provision of the rules is in line with local and international best practices. The regulatory organization in the Nigerian Financial System such as CBN, NAICOM had issued such guidelines to provide clear and good Shariah governance in their respective sectors. “Making the Shariah Advisory service a registrable function in the market will assist in effective implementation of the proposed consolidation of the Shariah governance rules and will also be an additional source of revenue to the Commission” it stated. The Commission stated that the Non-interest Capital Market activities in recent times are exponentially increasing as the market is witnessing the entrance of more asset managers, emergence of i-REIT, listing of sovereign Sukuk on the Exchanges, issuance of corporate Sukuk, emergence of shariah advisory function etc.

“These developments coupled with the necessity of shariah services for the market affirms the critical need for a framework/guideline to set a minimum standard for persons (corporate or individual) seeking to provide shariah advisory services for Non- Interest Capital Market activities. “The guideline is essential for the development of this nascent sector, as it will promote transparency and confidence, whilst creating a level playing field for all participants in the market,” SEC said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Unions oppose concession of airports, seek 55% equity to public, 45% to govt.

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Faults Minister’s handling of process Unions in the aviation industry said they would resist attempt by the Federal Government to concession four of the aerodromes in Nigeria, describing the procedure for concession as not transparent. Rather than concession, the unions recommended green field concession which empowers new investors to deal on fresh ventures which includes […]
Business

Budget: FG earmarks N1bn for ICT Park project

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government has set aside the sum of N1 billion for the establishment of a national ICT Park in the 2022 budget proposal. The project, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is expected to deepen ICT penetration and boost the economy upon completion. The Federal Executive Council […]
Business

Nokia T20 tablet unveiled in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading mobile phone manufacturer, HMD Global, has unveiled the first-ever tablet in the Nokia mobile stable – the Nokia T20. The device, according to the company, comes with a powerful 8200 mAh battery, offering longer hours for work, play and learning. In addition, the device comes equipped with two years of Operating System (OS) upgrades […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica