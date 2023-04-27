SEC Urges Investors To Expose Illegal Fund Managers

In a bid to ensure that only registered entities are allowed to operate in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission has urged members of the public to report any fund manager that is operating without the registration of the Commission.

Chief Economist, SEC, Dr. Okey Umeano, who stat – ed this in Abuja, said the battle against illegal fund managers must be tackled on all fronts. Umeano disclosed that the new Investments and Securities Bill had amended some of the provisions around Ponzi schemes, ille – gal fund managers, and certain unwholesome practice in the market to ensure that these practices no longer happen.

“This ISB is supposed to accommodate these new operators, these new instruments and new happenings in the market. The Act is now more up to date and in line with present happenings in Nigeria and the global level.

“This Act also protects the investors more because we have made certain provisions in that Act that strengthens the SEC to ensure that they are better able to carry out their investor protection activities.

“Among other provisions, the bill prohibits the operation of Ponzi/pyramid schemes and other illegal investment schemes while prescribing a jail term of not less than 10 years for promoters of such schemes.

This will strengthen regulation on Ponzi schemes. We are going to go all out against thepromoters of such Ponzi schemes,” he added.

Dr. Umeano said he had gone through the marketing literature of some of these Ponzi scheme operators where they promise investors 10 per cent, 20 per cent in a month, which he stated is unreasonable urging investors not to patronise them.