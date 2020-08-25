SEC vows enforcement of capital market rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will strictly enforce all rules that guide the operations of the capital market so as to restore investors confidence.

The Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said this at the first capital market committee meeting, which was attended virtually by over 240 stakeholders in the capital market. The meeting marked the first interaction between the newly-inaugurated Executive Management team of the Commission and the capital market community.

At the meeting, the SEC DG assured market participants of the commission’s collective commitment to continue implementing the ongoing initiatives of the Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan and other related initiatives targeted at developing our capital market.

He further promised to continuously seek ways of improving these initiatives, while efforts are being made to introduce new ones to the benefit of capital market stakeholders.

In order to increase the visibility and attractiveness of the capital market, he said the commission would work towards maintaining an environment that is enabled by the appropriate regulatory framework.

This, he noted, would be implemented through timely and affordable access to the capital market, zero tolerance for infractions, heightened investor confidence and awareness, innovative product development and good governance practices. According to him, “ee need to restore investor confidence and attract the retail and young investor into the market.

“Thus, we will ensure strict enforcement of our rules and regulations, strengthen our enforcement regime and clamp down on illegal operators luring unsuspecting investors with various ponzi schemes.”

To support the Federal Government’s fight against the Covid-19, he said the commission set up the Capital Market Support Committee on Covid-19, headed by Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, to raise funds and offer various supports towards combating Covid-19.

