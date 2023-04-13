Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC vows to protect minority interests in capital market

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has assured investors that the interest of minority shareholders will be protected during all transactions in the capital market. The Director-General, SEC, Mr. Yuguda Lamido, gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the first quarter capital market committee meeting, CMC. This follows the decision of Oando Plc to delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX. He noted that protecting the interests of both majority and minority shareholders was the primary responsibility of the Commission.

“Protection of investors is the central mandate of the Commission and when the Commission protects investors, we do not discriminate between minority and majority shareholders. “When there is a case of delisting, the application for the delisting cones to the Commission and we go through it very carefully to ensure that the shares of the company being delisted are fairly valued because fair valuation is what protects all the shareholders,” he explained.

Mr. Lamido also noted that the Commission was working at ensuring that foreign and retail investors were retained and more attracted to the capital market, observing that relative to other markets on the continent, the NGX has performed very well. He expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the Investors and Securities Bill, ISB, into law before leaving office in May, noting that the new law was long overdue.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender urges Nigerians to maximise savings, opportunities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

As business conditions steadily improve and business confidence remains positive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged Nigerians to maximise savings and investment opportunities available to them. The financial institution has thus advised customers to be deliberate in achieving their savings and investment goals in order to access rewarding […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Be wary of unscrupulous scheme – SEC

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned Nigerians against investing in Ponzi schemes, adding that any investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns should be treated with caution.   The Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, gave the warning while addressing journalists shortly after the Second Capital Market Committee meeting.   Speaking on the development, Yuguda called […]
Business

PTAD directs pensioners to lodge non-payment complaints

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), who are yet to receive their April monthly pension under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), to send their complaints to its office. PTAD, on its official Twitter account, said that DBS pensioners, who had not received their pension by the end of the week, should send a complaint, including […]

Leave a Reply