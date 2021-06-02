SEC warns public against Crowdyvest’s investment scheme

The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been drawn to the proposed launch of a Crowdyvest Halal Fund by Crowdyvest, an unregistered entity purporting to operate as a corporative society. SEC, in a statement posted on its website, said the Commission had since issued a ‘Cease and Desist Order’ to Crowdyvest to stop the launch and operations of the Crowdyvest Halal Fund and any other investment activity, which involves soliciting investments and deposits from the public.

The statement signed by the management said: “The general public is, hereby, put on notice and reminded to confirm and verify the registration status of entities offering investment product with the Commission and entities offering savings products with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The continuous activities of ponzi schemes have been described as a threat to the protection of investors, the functioning of a fair and orderly financial market as well as the development of the economy at large.” The Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this recently during the opening of a two-day webinar organised by the Attorney General Alliance-Africa in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yuguda said the devastating impact of COVID- 19 on the Nigerian economy, the low-interest rate environment, coupled with the increased use of online services to interact and transact, had helped the proliferation of ponzi schemes.

