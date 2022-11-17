SEC: We need to mitigate cyber risks

In recognition of the fact that cyber risk poses a significant threat to market confidence, integrity and efficiency, the need for a robust strategy for mitigating such risks has been emphasised. Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who said this during the Central Securities Clearing System Cyber Securities conference recently, stated that the importance of cybersecurity to the financial sector needed to be underscored because people’s hardearned income and other financial instruments are saved and invested in it.

According to him, “in the Nigerian capital market, we clearly take issues on cybersecurity very serious due to the increasing volume of data and information that are stored electronically, coupled with the increased adoption of digitisation and digitalisation options in processing market transactions on daily basis.

“Today, more of our market activities are conducted through the use of technology than ever before. While this has significantly raised efficiency levels, it has introduced our market’s exposure to a new set of risks, including cybersecurity risk, which we must recognise and manage.” The DG said that the experience of Covid-19, which necessitated the activation of business continuity plans through remote operations had further increased the rate at which stakeholders embrace technology and underscores the critical need to protect our systems from existing and potential threats that are present in cyberspace.

Yuguda stated that cyber attacks on financial institutions were often with the aim of gaining access to sensitive and confidential information for illicit financial gains. With the increased interconnectivity among financial institutions, a cyber attack from one location or entity may have an impact on the entire system, thereby compromising the functions and safety of several sectors of the economy. It is in this regard, he stated, that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, in developing the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021.

