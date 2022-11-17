Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC: We need to mitigate cyber risks

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In recognition of the fact that cyber risk poses a significant threat to market confidence, integrity and efficiency, the need for a robust strategy for mitigating such risks has been emphasised. Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who said this during the Central Securities Clearing System Cyber Securities conference recently, stated that the importance of cybersecurity to the financial sector needed to be underscored because people’s hardearned income and other financial instruments are saved and invested in it.

According to him, “in the Nigerian capital market, we clearly take issues on cybersecurity very serious due to the increasing volume of data and information that are stored electronically, coupled with the increased adoption of digitisation and digitalisation options in processing market transactions on daily basis.

“Today, more of our market activities are conducted through the use of technology than ever before. While this has significantly raised efficiency levels, it has introduced our market’s exposure to a new set of risks, including cybersecurity risk, which we must recognise and manage.” The DG said that the experience of Covid-19, which necessitated the activation of business continuity plans through remote operations had further increased the rate at which stakeholders embrace technology and underscores the critical need to protect our systems from existing and potential threats that are present in cyberspace.

Yuguda stated that cyber attacks on financial institutions were often with the aim of gaining access to sensitive and confidential information for illicit financial gains. With the increased interconnectivity among financial institutions, a cyber attack from one location or entity may have an impact on the entire system, thereby compromising the functions and safety of several sectors of the economy. It is in this regard, he stated, that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, in developing the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Mobile transfers hit N502bn in one month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Bank customers in Nigeria transferred a total of N502 billion over mobile in April, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the data released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), this came as the highest monthly mobile transactions since the beginning of the NIBSS mobile inter-scheme. In the same month last year, the value […]
Business

Group urges minister to prioritise Olokola Port

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ondo State Maritime Media Forum (OSMMF) has urged the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to prioritise the full take off of Olokola Deep Sea Port in the state. They explained that new port would boost economic prosperity of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.   The group congratulated Adegoroye and his […]
Business

Telecoms’ contribution to GDP hits N3.7trn in Q2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The telecommunications sub-sector bolstered the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) by N3.7 trillion in the second quarter of this year. This represented a 2.6 per cent decline when compared with the N3.8 trillion it contributed in the same period in 2020.   However, compared with Q1’21 when the sector’s contribution stood at N3 trillion, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica