Business

SEC: We’re not against unclaimed dividends’ trust fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that it is not against the proposal by the Federal Government to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund.

 

This was disclosed by the Head, Securities and Investments Services (SIS) Department, SEC, Mr. Abdulkadir Abbas, while making clarifications on the commission’s presentation at the one day public hearing on the Finance Bill, 2020 in Abuja.

He said the commission is requesting to be allowed to continue to constructively manage the issue of unclaimed dividends for the development of the nation’s capital market.

Dividends are cash rewards that a company gives to its shareholder.

According to him, “we are not against the proposal to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund. Our concerns are with respect to the governance structure of that proposed fund and that is why we are asking for reconsideration. We are advocating modifications of the provisions with regards to management and governance of the trust fund to avoid possible harm to the capital market which is still struggling to survive.

“SEC being the capital market regulator and mandated by the Investments and Securities Act to protect the interest of the investors, to be the one to administer or to manage or to supervise the operations of that fund, that is what we are requesting.”

Abbas, who represented the Director-General of SEC at the public hearing, assured the Senate that SEC would continue to monitor the compliance of the rules and regulations on the treatment of unclaimed dividends, adding that its ultimate objective is to pool unclaimed dividends into a well-structured and well governed Fund with independent management under the existing National Investor Protection Fund (NIPF) as found in other jurisdictions like Kenya and India.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Eze: Forex harmonisation’ll impact the economy positively

Posted on Author with Chris Ugwu

Mr. Mike Eze, Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, in this interview with Chris Ugwu, speaks on issues affecting the capital market and the Nigerian economy   What is your take on the investment landscape amidst COVID-19?   As you very well know, the pandemic started in an industrial city in China called Wuhan. Within a […]
Business

Nwodo: Banks invest too much in cash mgt infrastructure

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Founder and Chairman, Integrated Cash Management Services Limited (ICMS), Mr. Charles Nwodo Jr., last week had an interactive session with senior journalists, including New Telegraph’s Tony Chukwunyem, during which he gave valuable insight into Nigeria’s cash industry as well as the challenges and plans of his company. Excerpts     How would you describe […]
Business

2019: NNPC narrows net loss to N1.7bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NNPC’s net loss narrowed to N1.7 billion last year from N803 billion in 2018, the organization said in a statement, citing the impact of contract renegotiations, cost cuts and greater efficiency across its divisions. Revenue slipped to N4.63 trillion from N4.74 trillion.   The NNPC is working to “prune down running costs and grow revenues,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: