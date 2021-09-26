News

SEC wins CBN’s All Financial Institutions Football tourney

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won this year’s football competition organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The SEC team beat the Central Bank 4-0 on penalties after both teams lost chances during regulation time.

After 90 minutes of play which the Central Bank, the most ambitious during the game, struggled the most to score, it was, unfortunately, the SEC team that mustered enough courage to slot in four goals during the shoot-out which they scored four against CBN’s two.

SEC went home with the N2 million prize while the second placed team, CBN, went away with N1.5 million.

Earlier, the third place game between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of Abuja and Babayaro FC of Gombe saw FIRS sending the former away from the competition 2-0.

For placing third, FIRS went home with N1 million while Babayaro FC was rewarded with N500, 000.

Meanwhile Friday Ekpo, former Green Eagles midfielder and the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele have applauded the standard of the competition which took place at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Saturday.

