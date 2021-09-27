Sports

SEC wins CBN’s annual football competition

Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won this year’s football competition organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The SEC team won the Central Bank 4-0 on penalty after a full hour play which saw both teams losing chances before regulation time.

 

After 90 minutes of play which the Central Bank, the most ambitious during the game, struggled the most to score, it was, unfortunately, the SEC team that mustered enough courage to slot in four goals during the penalty shoot-out which they scored 4 against CBN’s 2 goals.

 

Although CBN played the most of tactical game, they lost a lot of chances at the goalmouth, thus resulting at barren goal.

 

However, despite the barren goals, SEC went home with N2 million while the CBN’s, (2nd) placed team, went away with N1.5 million.

 

Earlier, the 3rd place competition between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of Abuja and Babayaro FC of Gombe saw FIRS sending the former away from the competition with a twogoal score as Ikeague Thankgod tamed the Gombe team with a second half 78th minutes into second half and two minutes into extra time.

 

Firs, the 3rd winner went home with N1 million while Babayaro FC which came fourth was rewarded with N500,000.

 

Meanwhile Friday Ekpo, former Green Eagles Forward and the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele have applauded the standard of the competition which took place at the U.J. Esuene stadium on Saturday.

 

WhileEkposaidthatthecompetitioncould be used to scout for talents for the cadres of the national teams, Emefiele urged the youths to use the various intervention programs of CBNtocontributetonationaldevelopmen

