Business

SEC working on strategy to tackle cybersecurity risks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

UDTF now managed by DMO, SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently working with other agencies on a sectoral strategy to tackle any potential cyber security threat in the capital market. This is just as the Commission revealed that it was managing the Unclaimed Dividend Trust Fund (UDTF) with the Debt Management Office (DMO). Shareholders had in 2020 explained their persistent opposition to the establishment of UDTF proposed to address the growing rate of unclaimed dividend presently estimated to be N200 billion. The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee meeting of 2022.

For over two decades, the CMC has served as a veritable platform for interface amongst capital market stakeholders to discuss issues, germane to the development and orderly conduct of market activities. The SEC DG recalled that during the last CMC in 2021 Colonel Bala Fakandu of the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) sensitised members on the implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy for the finance and capital market sector. He said that the issue of cybersecurity was becoming increasingly important globally as many of the activities of individuals and organisations were now being conducted digitally more than ever before. The SEC DG told journalists that while this has significantly raised efficiency level, it had triggered a new set of risks, which the commission must recognise and guard against.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender supports financial inclusion via Xpress Points

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. In a press statement, the lender said its Xpress Points enabled eligible agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of the bank and earn […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC empowers youth with digital skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has kicked off the Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP), an initiative, which the bank said, was introduced to bridge the huge tech gap in the ecosystem and avail participants with competitive advantage in the global workforce. According to lender, the programme, which kicked off via a […]
Business

Analysts: #EndSARS crisis may trigger more pro-growth policies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

PREDICTION Monetary, fiscal authorities adopted pro-growth stance due to Covid-19   Tony Chukwunyem As economic activities in the country gradually return to normal after the widespread violence and destruction that trailed the Lekki Toll Gate shootings penultimate week, analysts at Coronation Research have said that the crisis could lead to the monetary and fiscal authorities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica