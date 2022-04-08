SEC working on strategy to tackle cybersecurity risks

UDTF now managed by DMO, SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently working with other agencies on a sectoral strategy to tackle any potential cyber security threat in the capital market. This is just as the Commission revealed that it was managing the Unclaimed Dividend Trust Fund (UDTF) with the Debt Management Office (DMO). Shareholders had in 2020 explained their persistent opposition to the establishment of UDTF proposed to address the growing rate of unclaimed dividend presently estimated to be N200 billion. The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee meeting of 2022.

For over two decades, the CMC has served as a veritable platform for interface amongst capital market stakeholders to discuss issues, germane to the development and orderly conduct of market activities. The SEC DG recalled that during the last CMC in 2021 Colonel Bala Fakandu of the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) sensitised members on the implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy for the finance and capital market sector. He said that the issue of cybersecurity was becoming increasingly important globally as many of the activities of individuals and organisations were now being conducted digitally more than ever before. The SEC DG told journalists that while this has significantly raised efficiency level, it had triggered a new set of risks, which the commission must recognise and guard against.

