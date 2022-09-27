SECA2022: Dignitaries, Top Industry Players, Government Officials Set To Grace the South East Campus Awards in Ebonyi on Oct 1st

All is set for the 2022 Edition of the Biggest and Most Anticipated Award event in South East Nigeria.

The South East Campus Awards 2022 has announced it will be holding the Grand Finale on 1st October at the Real Exclusive Palace In Ebonyi State As its set to Celebrates its 4th Edition in Grand Style.

The Event will see top personalities and Top Government Officials in attendance as the event is set and distinguish to celebrate students from South east who has done well in there various social field in school.

The Director and Chairman South East Campus Awards Planning Committee Mr Emmanuel Anabueze Stated that The South East Campus Awards is an award set aside to appreciate and acknowledge students from different institutions within south east Nigeria.

He Further Made it Clear that the South East Campus Awards look all around in search of exceptional Individuals,students,students organizations with remarkable interpersonal achievement and have demonstrated strong commitments to serving their immediate Campuses and also maintaining a peaceful coexistence within their Environment.

In furtherance to this, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze Said that the South East Campus Awards also seek to encourage Student leaders, Individuals and Student organization across various Campuses

in Eastern Nigeria to continue to be the force admonished for positive change; to Inspire thoughtful dialogue about the issues facing South East Campuses.

We recognize excellent Students individuals, corporate, private and Student organizations that have in one way or the other created opportunities for the common South Eastern Students in Nigeria as a country, Said Mr Emmanuel Anabueze.

He Further Expressed Gratitude to Tehlex Worldwide As the Company Headlined the 2022 Edition.

Mr Emmanuel Stated that Tehlex Worldwide has played a major role to making sure that the 4th Edition of the Event its Made successful.

The Awardees set to grace the event in Ebonyi State are Barr. Mrs Chioma Nweze Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Investment Ebonyi State, Mr Emmanuel Johnson Founder Emmyklean Xchange, Mr Aliyu Garba

Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, Hon Prince Ekumankama Chima Excutive Chairman Afikpo South LGA, Clarissa Ugome Adaugo Founder Larissa Gallery and Hairs, Chief Dr. Rosemary Nwakaego Emmanuel Founder Egobekee Foundation, HRM Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo Founder Ebuka Onunkwo Foundation, Hon. Jideofor Okorie (O Money), Chief Chika Amaga CEO C-Magas & Son Nig Ltd, Nwanta Onyedika Padropio Founder SAM Collections, Hon Ajah Chinonso Consider Excutive Chairman Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State, Enem Obinna Udoka CEO Bon Classic Designs, Mr Onwudiwe Vincent Ogochukwu Founder Tehlex Worldwide, Hon. ThankGod Ibeh

Founder New Nigeria Wave Younth Initiative, Mr Prince Francis Agwu Ukpa CEO Onyeagoziri tales and Many More.

Other Partners are Optima as the Associates Sponsor, Emmyklean Xchange, Nature Finger Creation, Diverse Image, Larissa Gallery and Hairs, LaCasera, Anchorman Logistics with few others.

