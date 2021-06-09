Secession: Buhari’s mismanaging separatist agitations –Muoghalu

…advocates Truth Reconciliation Commission, new constitution

…wants May 30 declared national holiday

Special Envoy of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Post-COVID Development Finance for Africa, Prof Kingsley Muoghalu, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the multiple agitations for self-determination in parts of Southern Nigeria, saying the persistent resort to forceful suppression of these uprisings would continue to create more crises in the country.

Muoghalu, who expressed his views yesterday at a media chat in Abuja, said the insecurity and political dilemma confronting the country could have been better managed if those in authority had thought it wise to confront history with patriotism, love for one another and a desire for true national reconciliation.

The former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections lamented that the Federal Government had adopted a military approach to halting the agitations for self-determination and secession in different parts of Nigeria, particularly the South East and the South West regions. According to him, establishing the root causes of these agitations and finding appropriate solutions would have served the nation better, given the security implications of these agitations and the government’s usual response to them. “While I believe strongly in the viability of a united Nigeria anchored on equity and justice, as a leader, I do not believe in a surface approach to issues. I do not believe in playing the ostrich.

I believe in a root-cause approach to solving problems. “The root cause of these separatist agitations is injustice. An unwillingness to recognise this fact leads to avoidance or convenient distortions of history in order to maintain injustice and the transient advantage this state of affairs confers on certain vested interests. Without prejudice to the need to maintain security, law and order, militarization of the civilian space as the exclusive response to essentially political agitations is a failing strategy. It will only build up more grievances. “We must confront the historical hurts that have stoked inter-ethnic tensions in Nigeria.

The purpose is not for any part of the country to ‘win the argument’ of its own narrative, but to recognise the deep wounds we have inflicted on each other, to pull back from narratives that drive sectarian hatred, and instead build a new, more hopeful future for our country with a resolve to learn the lessons of history. “A Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s primary assignment should be to reconcile Nigerians across sectarian divides that have been sustained by the more unfortunate aspects of our history, in particular the military coup of January 1966 and its casualties, the countercoup of July 1966 and the pogroms of an estimated 100,000 Nigerians of a specific ethnic origin, and the consequent civil war in which an estimated two million people lost their lives. If we must build a nation of our dreams, we have to confront our history and utilize it for reconciliation and not for division,” Muoghalu said. He urged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) comprised of seven independent members of high reputation and relevant expertise, one from each geopolitical zone, and one international member assigned from the United Nations or from South Africa, both entities of which have extensive experience in such matters.

He condemned all the incidents of violence in the South-East region, including the phenomenon of ‘unknown gunmen’s’ (UGM), attacks against security personnel, the burning of INEC and other government facilities, as well as the reported extra judicial killings of innocent civilians and demanded that these actions must stop. The ex-banker said that rather than launching military operations on the regions seeking self-determination, President Buhari should invite all secessionist agitation movements to a national dialogue in order to give them a fair hearing with a view to addressing credible and verifiable grievances. “The Federal Government should establish May 30 as a national holiday to remember the millions that died in the Nigerian civil war because to build our nation, we must confront our history, and embrace reconciliation,” Muoghalu said.

