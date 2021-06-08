News

Secession: Igbos should go if they want to –Northern Elders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

…say we don’t want to fight another war

Worried by the crisis rocking the South-East and attendant killing of some Northerners, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday declared that the Igbos should be allowed to secede if that is what majority of people of the region wants.

 

This was as the forum disclosed that it was not ready to fight another Civil War to keep Nigeria as one.

 

The Northern group, however, urged leaders of the South-East extraction to prevail on the secessionists in the region to sheath their sword in order to prevent another war. NEF’s spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, while briefing journalists in Abuja, also said the silence of Igbo leaders in the face of current happening circumstances had become worrisome.

 

He said: “The North is willing to discuss all matters related to constitutional amendments/ restructuring with the leadership of the country and other groups who see their presence in the future of Nigeria.”

 

The spokesman said irredentists were increasingly asserting their influence in the South-East and some part of the country, adding that: “Rhetoric from political leaders and ethnic champions who speak in threats and demands routinely suggest that the sentiments in support of irredentism are becoming more widespread.”

 

Speaking further, Baba- Ahmed said: “All Nigerians are paying the price of failure of two sets of leaders. At the national level, the administration appears to have lost the capacity to halt the gradual descent of the country into anarchy.

 

“Political leaders in the South-East appear to have submitted to violence and terror of IPOB and ESN. Muted voices of millions of Igbo cannot be heard so that fellow Nigerians could understand the degree to which secession by the Igbo represents the popular choice. This nation has had to fight a terrible war to preserve the country.

 

“The North had paid its dues in that war, as indeed it did in many ways throughout the history of the country. Under our current circumstances, no Nigerian should welcome another war to keep the country together.

 

The North in particular has more than enough challenges, and we recognise that violent secession by any part of Nigeria will compound the problems all Nigerians live with.

 

“The Forum has arrived at the difficult conclusion that if support for secession among the Igbo is as widespread as it is being made to look, and Igbo leadership appears to be in support of it, then the country should be advised not stand in its way.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria is a country where citizens delight in unrewarding drudgery. As a nation, some persons believe Nigeria has no existential codes or laws, which confers on citizens the obligation of compliance. Disorderliness has deeply entrenched its roots in the country. That’s the vignettes of the bleakness of life in Nigeria. It depicts the nocturnal symbolism […]
News

COVID-19: Single-day count of infections drops to 86, lowest in March

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of COVID-19 infections dropped precipitously — with 86 new cases recorded across six states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT), on Sunday. The fresh cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for March 21, 2021. States with new infections are FCT (33), Lagos (28), […]
News

FG arraigns ex-Power Minister, Wakil, over N148m bribe

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Former Minister of State for Power, Muhammed Wakil, was yesterday arraigned before an Abuja High Court sitting in Apo over a two-count charge bothering on corruption and abuse of office.   Wakil was arraigned alongside two companies, Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Pikat Properties Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving N148 million as gratification from Bestworth Insurance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica