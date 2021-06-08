Secession: Igbos should go if they want to –Northern Elders

…say we don’t want to fight another war

Worried by the crisis rocking the South-East and attendant killing of some Northerners, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday declared that the Igbos should be allowed to secede if that is what majority of people of the region wants.

This was as the forum disclosed that it was not ready to fight another Civil War to keep Nigeria as one.

The Northern group, however, urged leaders of the South-East extraction to prevail on the secessionists in the region to sheath their sword in order to prevent another war. NEF’s spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, while briefing journalists in Abuja, also said the silence of Igbo leaders in the face of current happening circumstances had become worrisome.

He said: “The North is willing to discuss all matters related to constitutional amendments/ restructuring with the leadership of the country and other groups who see their presence in the future of Nigeria.”

The spokesman said irredentists were increasingly asserting their influence in the South-East and some part of the country, adding that: “Rhetoric from political leaders and ethnic champions who speak in threats and demands routinely suggest that the sentiments in support of irredentism are becoming more widespread.”

Speaking further, Baba- Ahmed said: “All Nigerians are paying the price of failure of two sets of leaders. At the national level, the administration appears to have lost the capacity to halt the gradual descent of the country into anarchy.

“Political leaders in the South-East appear to have submitted to violence and terror of IPOB and ESN. Muted voices of millions of Igbo cannot be heard so that fellow Nigerians could understand the degree to which secession by the Igbo represents the popular choice. This nation has had to fight a terrible war to preserve the country.

“The North had paid its dues in that war, as indeed it did in many ways throughout the history of the country. Under our current circumstances, no Nigerian should welcome another war to keep the country together.

The North in particular has more than enough challenges, and we recognise that violent secession by any part of Nigeria will compound the problems all Nigerians live with.

“The Forum has arrived at the difficult conclusion that if support for secession among the Igbo is as widespread as it is being made to look, and Igbo leadership appears to be in support of it, then the country should be advised not stand in its way.”

