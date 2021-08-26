Secession: Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, other agitators ignorant, says Sanusi

A former Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Lamido Sanusi, has said he does not know what the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi (aka Sunday Igboho), and separatist advocates stand to gain if Nigeria is to be divided. Speaking on Tuesday, at the unveiling of his book, ‘For the Good of The Nation’, in Lagos, Sanusi described them as making ignorant demands, which will fall short of the tenets of nationhood. Recall that the book, a collection of essays and perspectives, was unveiled to mark his 60th birthday and raise funds for girlchild education.

He said: “I hope that my story and the story of many of us here is one that we will use to continue stressing that those who say they want to break up this country do not know what they are talking about. “We have to keep this country together, and if we complain about it, it is because we love Nigeria, and hopefully, we will not just complain.”

Kanu has been clamouring for the Republic of Biafra amid claims that successive governments at the centre marginalise Igbos. On the other hand, Igboho, now in the custody of the Benin Republic authorities, has been railing against President Muhammadu Buhari regime’s alleged plot to let Fulani herders take over Yoruba-Assessland, among other claims. But speaking on the dangers inherent in a move to break up Nigeria, the deposed emir of Kano said: “Those who say they want to break up this country do not know what they are talking about.” He acknowledged that it would be difficult to make Nigeria great, given the lingering security challenges faced by the nation, while also urging Nigerians to be more focused and united.

While noting that despite repeated agitations and protests against marginalisation, institutionalised nepotism, and rights violations by many Nigerians, Sanusi claimed that he “honestly do not know what you are looking for seeking the country to secede.” Sanusi also told Nigerians to stop looking up to the government to, “solve all our problems”, adding that over-relying on crude oil money could ruin the country.

He said: “Nigerians have to understand that the way we have run the state is unsustainable. We cannot continue subsidising fuel. “We cannot continue subsidising power. Look at other West African countries. It is desirable, but it is not sustainable, and we have to be ready to make certain sacrifices. We have already made many (sacrifices). “But if we don’t make those sacrifices now to set the fiscal position of government in order so that we are not relying on excessive oil, we are placing the future of this country in jeopardy.”

