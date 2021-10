The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja (II), has explained why he sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari over the detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), in Benin Republic. The monarch, who expressed regret over the continued incaseration of Igboho in Benin Republic, said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that his visit to the President in Abuja, was to further explore “fruitful avenues to resolve Igboho’s continued detention.” He also explained that President Buhari had a favourable disposition towards Igboho, but, however, said the activist ought to have been “calm and patient”. In the interview, Oba Ogunwusi said it was sad that Igboho was allegedly misled by politicians, insisting that the activist deserved the support of monarchs in the region. The monarch said: “I have always told the government to call the agitators for a dialogue.

Sunday Igboho grew up in Ife. All that he has become today, started from Ife. He fought the Ife and Mo

dakeke war and both lands belong to Ife. He is a son of the soil. “He wanted to fight for his kinsmen. He stood up and fought for those killed in Oke Ogun. We thank God for preserving his life. He tried his best but he was overwhelmed by different advice from people.” Speaking further, Oba Ogunwusi said Igboho had a just cause to fight, but should have been more diplomatic. He said: “Many people advised him wrongly. He listened to them. I visited President Buhari on his case and we discussed it. I told him that Igboho is our son, he told me that he (Igboho) should stay calm and exercise patience. The president told me that monarchs should warn him to be calm. “After I left Buhari’s place, I called on monarchs and elders of Yoruba land for a meeting to advise Igboho to exercise patience but Igboho did not listen. He started abusing everyone, including the monarchs I sent to him.” While stating that he had forgiven Igboho over the spate of attacks and abuses hurled against him, Oba Ogunwusi said he had forgiven Igboho. He noted that he was already working to get him (Igboho) freed from detention in Benin Republic, urging other Yoruba Nation agitators to consider dialogue. He said: “He hurled so many bad words but he is still our son. God owns forgiveness. We’ve forgiven him. If he had listened, he wouldn’t have found himself in his current travail

