Secession: Why Nigeria must not disintegrate –Gen Abubakar

..says IBB misunderstood by many

He’s generous to a fault, never betrays friendship–Akilu

Former military president physically absent at IBB Legacy Dialogue

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, yesterday, said that the clamour for self-determination and secession in different parts of Nigeria was not a good omen given the network of relationships binding the various ethnic groups in the country. Abubakar stated this at the IBB Legacy Dialogue, a special event organised to commemorate the 80th birthday anniversary of former Military Head of State, President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in Abuja.

The event, which was organised by the Ibrahim & Mariam Babangida Presidential Library and Museum, held under the theme: ‘IBB, the Man, His Vision, His Legacy’, attracted a crowd of dignitar-ies and eminent personalities from across the country. Abubakar observed that breaking up Nigeria into different countries would even be difficult to achieve and counselled that rather than separation, all well-meaning Nigerians should join hands together to build a more united and stronger nation. According to him, a better management of the nation’s diversity would resolve most of the current agitations and other challenges facing the country.

“All that I will say is that we should strengthen our diversity. Let us try to see how we can sink our differences and continue to live together in peace. Even if you say you want to break Nigeria, how are you going to do it? Everybody, every Nigerian is connected one way or the other.

Everywhere you go in the village you’ll find a Hausa man, a Yoruba man, an Igbo man, Itsekiri man and so on and so forth. So when you say you want to divide, where do you draw the line with the intermarriages and so on and so forth? It’s going to be a difficult task,” he said. The former military leader acknowledged that Nigeria was passing through a difficult period in terms of insecurity but expressed optimism that the challenge could be surmounted if Nigerians worked collectively on the issue. “All I will say is that we have insecurity and all hands should be put on deck to address it.

All these culprits, the Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and whatever name they are called, are living among us and definitely, they are known. So let us report them to the authorities and let us put our hands together to tackle the security challenges,” he said.

In his tribute to the octogenarian, Abubakar described Babangida as one of the most misunderstood leaders Nigeria has ever produced in its history. “I said so because a lot of things are put in his mouth and whatever he says is twisted to suit whosoever is passing on the message “Right from childhood, Ibrahim had shown qualities of leadership because right from elementary school he was made a monitor in the class and in our last year in secondary school, he was made a head boy.

After secondary school education, he joined the military and as an officer and a gentleman, leadership is about caring and about managing resources, people and personnel under you. He exhibited these leadership qualities even before he became an officer,” he said.

Business mogul and publisher of Champion Newspapers, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu described Babangida as a detribalised leader who embraced all Nigerians and did not discriminate against anyone based on his or her ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed that it was that broad minded disposition that made IBB hunt and recruit seasoned professionals with whom he worked during his tenure. He said that though Babangida has been vilified for some of the policies, programmes and actions taken during his regime, he remains, by and large, one of the most successful leaders Nigeria has ever produced. On the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, Iwuanyanwu said that it could not have been the personal decision of Babangida even though the buck stopped at his table at that time.

“There is no way one man would take such a decision alone. If it was a personal decision of IBB, then the other members of his cabinet at that time would have resigned their appointments and positions,” he said. Also speaking on the misconceptions about Babangida, a former President of the Senate, David Mark said the ex-military ruler has a lot of admirers just as he has so many detractors.

Mark, who was Military Governor of Niger State and Minister of Communications during the Babangida regime, said that one thing that was established at the event was that Babangida had a human heart, feelings, a personal touch that he brought into governance. “The way he sympathises with people is unique and truly, it is very, very unique.” Former head of the Department of Military Intelligence (DMI), Brig Gen. Halilu Akilu, described Babangida as a gifted person who is kind to a fault. According to him, Babangida is a reliable personality who is loyal to his friends and will never betray them.

Akilu debunked the insinuations in many quarters about Babangida and one of his late friends, Major Gen Mamman Vatsa who was implicated in a military coup and executed under Babangida’s watch. Akilu argued that it was wrong to regard that incident as a betrayal of a friend, stressing that Vatsa underwent a normal trial process under military law and was found guilty; hence he had to face the consequences of his actions.

The event, which was streamed live on national television and various social media platforms, also featured a virtual session during which other past leaders of Nigeria including General Yakubu Gowon, Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan paid glowing tributes to the celebrant and extolled his virtues. Although Babangida was not physically present at the event, he made a surprise virtual appearance during the session to acknowledge the tributes and goodwill messages. He expressed appreciation to the organisers of the event and prayed for every one of them and the country.

Like this: Like Loading...