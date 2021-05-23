News

Secession won’t solve Nigeria’s challenges –Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that the growing call for secession in Nigeria is not the answer to challenges confronting the country. Also, he said dividing the country would only give politicians more control over the masses.

 

Speaking at the inaugural event of The Conversation Africa (TCA) series on the topic: ‘Pointing the Way Forward’ in Lagos on Saturday, Pastor Bakare said the answer lies in different parts of the country in collaborating to build communities of shared resources.

 

He said the political leaders must sacrifice some of today’s benefits and pleasures in the interest of bequeathing a nation fit for generations yet unborn. According to him, nationbuilding requires unity of purpose over a sustained period of time. He said Nigerian Democracy as currently constituted is not capable of delivering the much-needed unity in the country. He said: “Even if we had this unity of purpose and a leadership structure committed to delivering a consistent focus on nation-building, do we have a viable blueprint to follow?

 

“Instead of plucking the low-hanging fruit of secession, this is the time for true leaders to come forward; visionary leaders with an altruistic gaze; leaders who can articulate and communicate a compelling vision to the people, thereby giving the people hope and courage to press on in spite of difficulties.

 

“We need leaders who can organize the people to take on the most basic and most complex tasks of nation-building.

 

As we dialogue on the way forward, I say to the young patriots gathered here, and the not-so-young who have come because they, too, have a part in the work of nationbuilding; I say to you all – we stand at the intersection of the past and a possible future.”

 

Bakare said the current state of Nigeria calls for a radical set of values; values that are radically different from those that created the problems the country is facing today as a nation.

 

He called for a new set of ideas; superior ideas to the ones that led Nigeria to this wilderness. “It calls for a new set of competencies; skills and attributes that can tackle the problems associated with building such a diverse nation in the 21st century.

