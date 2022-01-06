Secessionists making noise for better deals -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed those clamouring for secession as noisemakers negotiating “to get a better deal”. The President said this in response to a question on whether he feared for the unity of the country considering the tension being generated by agitations for division in an exclusive interview with the Channels Television aired yesterday evening. According to him, the majority of the people know that Nigerians are better together than divided. Asked whether he feared for the nation’s unity, he said: “No! I don’t.

I think that Nigerians make noise in order to get a better deal; but they know that we’re better together than separate.” On restructuring, he said: “Those who talk of restructuring, I want them to define what they mean with this concept of restructuring. Do they want more states? If they want, look at the map of Nigeria, at whose expense?” On the clamour for power devolution to the states, Buhari urged the people to find out the relationship between the states and local governments and judge whether it would be in the interest of good governance to grant states more power. On the call for state police as a solution to the security challenges facing the country, Buhari said such was not an option.

