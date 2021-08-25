News Top Stories

Secessionists, terrorist groups aligning to destabilise Nigeria, Cameroon –FG

The Federal Government, yesterday, raised the alarm on alleged moves by secessionist groups in Nigeria to form alliances with secessionist groups in Cameroon in order to destabilize both countries.

 

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who stated this at the 8th Session of the Cameroon/ Nigeria Transborder Security Committee meeting, held in Abuja, also expressed concern over the threat posed by the alliance between the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the North East region.

 

Monguno said there have been reports that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been in talks with the self determination group of the Republic of Ambazonia, seeking secession for the English speaking region of Cameroon.

 

The NSA warned, that Nigeria would not allow its territory to be used as a launching ground by any secessionist group, adding that such alliances will be dealt with decisively. “Let me reemphasize what I mentioned in my opening remarks during the 6th Session in 2019.

 

His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari reassures you that Nigeria’s territory will never be used as a haven or staging area by any group of secessionists to destabilize another friendly sovereign country.

 

“In addition, we will work closely together to ensure that any real or perceived attempts to form any alliances between secessionist groups in Nigeria and Cameroon are decisively dealt with,” he said.

 

Monguno pledged that Nigeria will continue to  support the efforts of the Cameroonian authorities by engaging all aggrieved parties to de-escalate the security concerns in the North West and South West regions of that country.

He disclosed that since the 7th Session took place in Yaoundé, Cameroon from July 3-6, 2019, series of transnational security issues have either morphed or emerged across the common borders that need to be addressed.

 

According to him, the BHTs and other terrorist groups have continued to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities.

 

“At this point, I am glad to acknowledge that the close counterterrorism collaboration between our two countries has significantly curtailed the activities of these terrorists as well as other forms of criminality,” he said.

 

Monguno noted that the collective efforts of both countries under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have significantly degraded terrorist activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

 

Monguno said the multilateral platform in collaboration with international partners needs to be further enhanced, disclosing that there is a gradual movement of some terrorist groups from the Maghreb to the Sahel in order to form alliances.

 

“We must therefore consolidate our joint efforts to address all the current and emerging security threats affecting both countries.

 

This is due to the grave and unintended consequences of allowing such threats to thrive in our environment,” he warned

