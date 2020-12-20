Second COVID-19 wave: Halt flights from UK, Atiku advises FG

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to halt all flights from the United Kingdom as one of the measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atiku, in a statement, regretted that the first wave of the virus hit hard on Nigeria because the Federal Government failed to heed the warnings of well meaning Nigerians, like himself, to shut the nation’s borders.

The former Vice President said Nigeria should learn from history or stand the risk of repeating the same mistake.

“The new strain of COVID19 that has erupted in the United Kingdom, and specifically, London, can add to Nigeria’s health emergency if we do not act with an abundance of caution and temporarily halt all flights to and from the UK, until this new strain is brought under control.

“Already, prudent nations are taking prompt action, and Nigeria must take necessary precautions, due to the volume of air traffic between Nigerian airports and London, where this new strain has erupted.

“We must face the reality that our health sector is not sufficiently prepared to handle a sudden and unpredictable surge of this pandemic. We have already lost lives needlessly. We need not lose more.

“In the case of this virus, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Atiku further advised.

Already a number of European countries, including Italy, Belgium and The Netherlands, have stop flights from the UK entering their nations due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

