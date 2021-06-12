Second part of Lupin, critically-acclaimed French thriller, debuts on Netflix

Netflix’s critically acclaimed French thriller, which premiered yesterday, Lupin, can be called a lot of things but a slow burner is not one of them. Right off the bat, the show begins with a heist to steal a priceless necklace from the Louvre orchestrated by Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief who models his criminal activities after Arsène Lupin, the iconic fictional “gentleman burglar” from Maurice Leblanc’s series of novels published in the early 20th century.

It’s easy to think that this heist will be the basis for the entire show but that’s not the case. Stealing the necklace is just the first step in Assane’s elaborate revenge plan to bring down Hubert Pellegrini, the man responsible for framing Assan’s father, 25 years prior to the start of the series. Assane’s charisma, knowledge of thievery, and the art of disguise help him stay one step ahead of Pellegrini and the police until the last episode, when his son, Raoul, is kidnapped by one of Pellegrini’s henchmen while on a birthday trip to a French seaside town. Part one of the first season ends with a cliffhanger. Assane and Raoul’s mother, Claire, have split up to find Raoul. As Assane is frantically searching, he hears someone call him, “Lupin.”

He turns around and sees that it’s Youssef Guedira, the police detective, who was the first to figure out that Assane’s M.O mimics the fictional master thief. In Lupin part two, the scope of the story is pitched wide to explore Assane’s relationship with his family. The trailer shows Assane searching for his son by tracking down his kidnapper with the help of an unlikely ally.

Meanwhile, after outsmarting them for so long, the police have finally figured out his real identity and are coming after him. This means that in addition to exposing Pellegrini to the public as a crime lord, he has to track down his son’s kidnapper while also evading the police. When asked to describe part two in three words during a press conference, George Kay, the show’s creator, said: “Intense, tricky, and surprising.” This signals that the audience is clearly in for an even more action- packed adventure for Lupin part two which dropped on Netflix on the June 11.

