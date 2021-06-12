Arts & Entertainments

Second part of Lupin, critically-acclaimed French thriller, debuts on Netflix

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Netflix’s critically acclaimed French thriller, which premiered yesterday, Lupin, can be called a lot of things but a slow burner is not one of them. Right off the bat, the show begins with a heist to steal a priceless necklace from the Louvre orchestrated by Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a professional thief who models his criminal activities after Arsène Lupin, the iconic fictional “gentleman burglar” from Maurice Leblanc’s series of novels published in the early 20th century.

It’s easy to think that this heist will be the basis for the entire show but that’s not the case. Stealing the necklace is just the first step in Assane’s elaborate revenge plan to bring down Hubert Pellegrini, the man responsible for framing Assan’s father, 25 years prior to the start of the series. Assane’s charisma, knowledge of thievery, and the art of disguise help him stay one step ahead of Pellegrini and the police until the last episode, when his son, Raoul, is kidnapped by one of Pellegrini’s henchmen while on a birthday trip to a French seaside town. Part one of the first season ends with a cliffhanger. Assane and Raoul’s mother, Claire, have split up to find Raoul. As Assane is frantically searching, he hears someone call him, “Lupin.”

He turns around and sees that it’s Youssef Guedira, the police detective, who was the first to figure out that Assane’s M.O mimics the fictional master thief. In Lupin part two, the scope of the story is pitched wide to explore Assane’s relationship with his family. The trailer shows Assane searching for his son by tracking down his kidnapper with the help of an unlikely ally.

Meanwhile, after outsmarting them for so long, the police have finally figured out his real identity and are coming after him. This means that in addition to exposing Pellegrini to the public as a crime lord, he has to track down his son’s kidnapper while also evading the police. When asked to describe part two in three words during a press conference, George Kay, the show’s creator, said: “Intense, tricky, and surprising.” This signals that the audience is clearly in for an even more action- packed adventure for Lupin part two which dropped on Netflix on the June 11.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Prophetess’, ‘Breaded Life’ among Top 5 grossing Nollywood movies in April

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

With the ease off of COVID-19 restrictions, the Nigerian film industry appears to be returning to its pre-pandemic glory. Since the black swan event of ‘Omo Ghetto’, Nollywood cinephiles have hoped for the next movie to blaze through the box-office like the comedy did, grossing over N500 million four months since its release, no title […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reno Omokri: It’s unscriptural to preach against alcohol

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian award-winning author and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has said it is unscriptural to preach against the drinking of alcohol. According to him, the scriptures only warned against drunkenness as he made biblical quotes to reveal that even Jesus drank alcohol. Tweeting on Thursday, Omokri said: “Drinking alcohol is not a sin-Ecclesiastes 9:7. But drunkenness is […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, others wins MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Kiki Mordi, and four other fearless women have been honour MTV International with the “2020 MTV EMA Generation Change Award” for their powerful work on the frontlines of the fight for racial and social justice across the world. The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” elevates and empowers original young activists who are transforming the globe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica