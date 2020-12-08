Second Phase of Tokyo Olympics Camp begins

In fulfilment of the committment of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare to begin early preparation for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the second phase of the camping exercise began on Monday in three centers.

According to the Acting Director Of Field and Elites Athletes Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, the athletes will be camped for three weeks in Port- Harcout, Abuja and Yenogoa.. In Port- Harcout, fourteen track and field athletes under the supervision of two coaches are in camp, in Abuja, 8 para athletes, 14 para table tennis players and 8 weightlifters are in camp, while 8 wrestlers are camped in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State under the supervision of two coaches.

The first phase of camping was opened at the High Altitude training center, Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau state with Four atheletes.

The Pankshin camp was used as a pilot to revive middle and long distance races in the country

