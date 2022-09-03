Secondus’ aide drags PDP, 20 others to court, demands sack of Ayu-led Exco

An aide to a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Uche Secondus, Chuma Chinye, has dragged the party and 20 others before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja the nation’s capital. Specifically, Chinye is praying the court to sack the Iyorchia Ayu led national leadership alleging his principal was illegally and forcefully removed from office. Chinye in the suit file through his counsel, P. T Akan is seeking a declaration that the removal and replacement of Secondus and his replacement with Elder Yemi Akinwumi unlawful, saying it was without regards to the provisions of Constitution of the 1st defendant is unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect whatsoever. He also wants the court to declare that in the absence and exclusion of Secondus, the National Convention, its outcome is null and void and of no effect whatsoever by reason of it being improperly constituted.

He is also praying the court for an order setting aside the proceedings of the National Convention of the party held on the 30th and 31st day of October, 2021. “In addition, the plaintiff wants the court to declare that, the National Convention that took place on the 30th day of October, 2021 is invalid, null and void for reasons of non-compliance to Article 6(7) of the Constitution of the 1st Defendant which stipulates that the Offices shall be reserved for the Women.” The writ of summons reads.

