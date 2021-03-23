Secondus: APC is running a gerontocracy govt

…calls for national security summit

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPPrince Uche Secondus, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is running a gerontocracy and has neglected youths in its government.

Secondus, who spoke at a third zonal and state youth leaders’ conference, urged the Nigerian youths to be ready to take over the leadership of the country.

He also warned against politicisation of security situation in the country, and called for national security summit to find solutions to the country’s problems.

The National Chairman, who said the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths, said APC is a conglomerate of old people of 80 and 90 years. “They are still in government; when will the youths take over?

The world has gone digital, it is no longer analogue. By now, all the transactions in government should be online, but we are still operating as the colonial government handed over to us.

“This is not acceptable, this must change and it is only the youths that can effect this change. We can no longer mortgage the future of the youths because that is exactly what the APC has done,”

Secondus said. He stated that the conference underscores the importance PDP attaches to youths, describing them as catalysts of the party. The PDP National Chairman told Nigerian youths to be ready for the challenge as the party plans to hand over to them in 2023.

“We urge you to utilise your abundant energy very well. Don’t waste your time, don’t waste your energy in all the other worldly things. You must come out now with your creative and innovative ideas on how to govern this country and on how to move this country forward.

“Let me remind you, in the First Republic, virtually all the leaders at that time, those who got independence from the British government, were all youths.

“The great Zik of Africa, he was a youth; M.T Mbu was the Minister of External Affairs at the age of 21, he was a youth.

So you must come out now to play a major role to recover this country and rescue our nation from the hands of a wicked party.

“This is the finest opportunity for you at this conference to exercise your intellect, your brain and come out with a way forward for our country,” he demanded.

He promised that PDP will give preferential treatment to the youths seeking elective offices, assuring that the party will reserve 35 per cent to the youths both in elective and appointive positions.

“The PDP is now rebounded party that is coming with vibrant youths who are creative, youths who are innovative, youths who have capacity to deliver; hard working youths of Nigeria.

They are also dedicated and committed, that is the PDP youths. “In the e-registration that we want to embark on, and this government of the PDP that is coming will be youth and women-based because we have discovered the energy of the youths,” he added.

Secondus decried last weekend’s attack on Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, recalling that similar attempt was made on the life of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

