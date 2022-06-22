News

Secondus condoles with THISDAY Publisher on mother’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday commiserates with the publisher of THISDAY Newspapers and the Chairman of Arise Television network, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on the death of his mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena. Secondus in a message signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Ike Abonyi, to Obaigbena said he got the news as a huge loss given the utility counsel that had always come from her to you as a loving mother.

He said: “I join your family, friends and well wishers in sharing in your pains and prays that Mama’s soul rests in the bosom of her creator. I also urge you and the rest of the family to be consoled to the fact that she left behind huge blessings and legacies that includes you and other great siblings who are making enormous impact in the society.

Death, no matter how and when it comes is always a painful experience, more so when it happens with a beloved and close Mother like Princess Obaigbena ‘We have every reason however to thank God that she lived a reasonable age of 88 years and we should also praise the almighty for the huge blessings that enabled her leave behind great and outstanding achievements. Prince Secondus prayed that the good lord will grant Obaigbena royal family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ukraine conflict: Former UK PM, David Cameron, driving van to Poland with items for refugees

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Cameron has revealed he is assisting the war effort by driving a van containing supplies for Ukrainian refugees to Poland. Announcing his upcoming trip on social media on Friday, the former Conservative prime minister said he would be travelling with two colleagues from the Chippy Larder, a food project in west Oxfordshire with which he […]
News

Why I’m contesting as PDP National Chairman, by Oyinlola

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani

A former governor of Osun State and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has stated his interest in the national chairmanship position of the party. Oyinlola disclosed this yesterday during a radio current affairs programme in Osogbo, to mark the 30th anniversary of creation of Osun State. According to […]
News

Scotland records 50 Covid deaths in last 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scotland has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths in more than seven months. The latest Scottish government figures show there were 50 deaths reported in the past 24 hours of people who have tested positive. It is the largest rise in deaths announced in one day since 23 February, reports the BBC. While Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica