Secondus condoles with THISDAY Publisher on mother’s death

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday commiserates with the publisher of THISDAY Newspapers and the Chairman of Arise Television network, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on the death of his mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena. Secondus in a message signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Ike Abonyi, to Obaigbena said he got the news as a huge loss given the utility counsel that had always come from her to you as a loving mother.

He said: “I join your family, friends and well wishers in sharing in your pains and prays that Mama’s soul rests in the bosom of her creator. I also urge you and the rest of the family to be consoled to the fact that she left behind huge blessings and legacies that includes you and other great siblings who are making enormous impact in the society.

Death, no matter how and when it comes is always a painful experience, more so when it happens with a beloved and close Mother like Princess Obaigbena ‘We have every reason however to thank God that she lived a reasonable age of 88 years and we should also praise the almighty for the huge blessings that enabled her leave behind great and outstanding achievements. Prince Secondus prayed that the good lord will grant Obaigbena royal family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...