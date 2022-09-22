Secondus distances self from case against PDP

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said he has nothing to do with the court case seeking the dissolution of the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. The case was filed at Abuja High Court by Chuma Chinye, a former employee in the office of the former National Chairman, praying the court to sack the Ayu NWC. Chinye, in the suit, claimed that the Secondus was illegally and forcefully removed from office as national chairman.

But the former National Chairman in a statement by Ike Abonyi, said he had no knowledge of the case, adding that it runs against his principles of exhausting internal party machinery on any case before going to court. Secondus said he has always been a strong advocate of settling cases in-house, stating that the only circumstance that would make him be in court against PDP is if he is defending himself. He told members of the public and the party faithful trying to associate him with the case to be properly guided and note his position.

