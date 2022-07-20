Secondus eulogies Obi @ 61

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated his friend and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi as he marked his 61st birthday Tuesday.

Prince Secondus praised Obi for the unique and positive style he has brought into the nation’s public life and wished him more blissful years ahead.

The former PDP boss remarked that Obi’s exemplary leadership quality as exhibited in his eight-year tenure in Anambra state stood him out as a generational leader.

“Your frugal attitude to public fund is worthy of emulation especially for a struggling country like ours,” he said.

Prince Secondus noted the strength of character and reputation Obi brought into the nation’s polity and said he has added enormous value to the system.

He finally prayed God to grant Favour and protection.

