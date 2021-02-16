Secondus: External forces behind alleged PDP crisis

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said external forces are behind the alleged crisis in the party. Secondus, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring crisis in PDP.

“There is no crisis in the PDP. It is all plots of external forces to cause crisis or shout wolf when none exist. “Our antagonists, who had wanted the party to scatter since we lost the two presidential elections in 2015 and 2019, are worried about how we managed to pull resources together and kept the party afloat.

But, by the grace of God, we shall surmount and save the nation from the inglorious administration of the APC,” he added.

However, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) admitted that there were issues within the party, but said they had been resolved. The BoT member accused the APC of deceiving former NWC member to work against party leadership after the 2018 presidential primary.

According to the source, “The APC was jittery on the successful conduct of the Port Harcourt convention where they plotted to snatch our deputy national chairman for the North- East, Alhaji Babayo Gamawa. The APC did what it did because they thought that he could cause crisis in the PDP.”

He also accused APC of giving money to PDP members in South-West to cause crisis in the party, citing the case of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, who is a vocal member of the PDP. Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has denied that he was planning to leave PDP to APC.

According to him, anyone who leaves the PDP for APC is driven by covetousness. “I am over 60. What do I want to become? I was governor at 42. All the opportunities anybody could offer, PDP offered me. “I will not go to APC. What is missing? Some people chose to be dishonourable. Not me,” he added

