News Top Stories

Secondus: External forces behind alleged PDP crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said external forces are behind the alleged crisis in the party. Secondus, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring crisis in PDP.

 

“There is no crisis in the PDP. It is all plots of external forces to cause crisis or shout wolf when none exist. “Our antagonists, who had wanted the party to scatter since we lost the two presidential elections in 2015 and 2019, are worried about how we managed to pull resources together and kept the party afloat.

 

But, by the grace of God, we shall surmount and save the nation from the inglorious administration of the APC,” he added.

 

However, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) admitted that there were issues within the party, but said they had been resolved. The BoT member accused the APC of deceiving former NWC member to work against party leadership after the 2018 presidential primary.

 

According to the source, “The APC was jittery on the successful conduct of the Port Harcourt convention where they plotted to snatch our deputy national chairman for the North- East, Alhaji Babayo Gamawa. The APC did what it did because they thought that he could cause crisis in the PDP.”

 

He also accused APC of giving money to PDP members in South-West to cause crisis in the party, citing the case of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, who is a vocal member of the PDP. Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has denied that he was planning to leave PDP to APC.

 

According to him, anyone who leaves the PDP for APC is driven by covetousness. “I am over 60. What do I want to become? I was governor at 42. All the opportunities anybody could offer, PDP offered me. “I will not go to APC. What is missing? Some people chose to be dishonourable. Not me,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CAN tackles FG over unending killings in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi,

The South-East Chapter of the Christian Association of Ni-geria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take actions and clear any suspicion of government’s connivance in the incessant killings being perpetrated by Bandits in Southern Kaduna.   Making the call in Aba, Abia State, Chairman, South-East CAN, Bishop Goddy Okafor said that the […]
News

ICC: Human rights groups disown allegations against Nigerian military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Human Rights (CCSGHR) have distanced themselves from the position of the International Criminal Court to investigate Nigerian security forces over alleged war crimes.  The umbrella association of civil society organisations in the country said it is alarmed by the ICC, adding that the criminal court has lost focus and only […]
News

S’Korea: Supreme Court confirms 20-year prison term for ex-president, Park

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country’s first female leader and conservative icon. The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica