Secondus in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The embattled Chairman of PDP arrived the penthouse residence of the former President, located at in the premises Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), alongside his entourage at 12:19pm.

Secondus immediately went into a private meeting with Obasanjo.

New Telegraph learnt that the PDP chairman’s visit may not be unconnected to the internal crisis within the ranks of the leading opposition party.

Secondus is currently battling to keep his seat following the crisis rocking the PDP.

A crack had emerged in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) two weeks ago, after the resignation of some officials and calls for Secondus’ resignation by some NWC members.

Leaders of the PDP comprising of governors, Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly caucus, however, intervened last week Tuesday to douse the tension.

After a resolution of the crisis, the PDP leaders agreed that the party’s National Convention should hold in October to elect a new leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...