Secondus: Nigeria needs leaders with direction

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria is without direction and needs God’s intervention. Speaking on Saturday in Uyo during the commissioning of the new PDP State Secretariat,

 

Secondus in his goodwill message, said the country was in need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and called for prayers for the nation to stop further drift.

 

The Chairman, who commended the leadership role of Governor Udom Emmanuel, and attributed the completion of the new state secretariat to his efforts, said it is competing with the national secretariat. He added that the PDP has the best governors in the country as their achievements were a confirmation of their leadership prowess.

 

“With a secretariat that is competing with the national secretariat, Your Excellency, that shows the manifestation of your leadership. When you show leadership by example and your followers show faith in their leaders, that means the leader has done well. “I can see you are a leader that has shown lead-

