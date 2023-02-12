News Top Stories

Secondus: Opponents of policy’ve ulterior motives

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has said that those who opposed the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had ulterior motives. Secondus, who is National Technical Adviser to the PDP presidential campaign, alleged that some politicians had stockpiled billions of old naira notes in their homes with which to induce and compromise the electorate, electoral officers, security, and the judiciary during and after the polls. “If there is any policy of President Muhammadu Buhari that deserves to be supported, it is the new naira policy.

“Though we all know that the president has not done well since he assumed office, the idea behind the new naira policy deserves to be supported. “It will rid the country of corruption because those who use cash to bribe voters will not be allowed to do so. The policy will also help the banks to trace the movement of money from different accounts,” he said.

The former National Chairman, in a statement over the weekend, commended members of the National Council of States for their decision to support the redesigning of the national currency. According to him, the forthcoming election should be a referendum on the eight years of the ruling APC as he warned the electorate, but called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to rid the country of election riggers and corrupt politicians. “We should all be ready to sacrifice now for our tomorrow’s benefit. If there are no pains, there will not be any gain. I know that there are pains out there concerning the policy as is expected of new policies.

“We should not think that the politicians who have refused to speak on fuel scarcity before, strikes by university lecturers, high cost of living, non-payment of salaries as at when due, lack of electricity, and others are now talking as friends of Nigerians. “They are merely protecting their interests and that of their political parties, which is not in the interest of the country,” Secondus said. He noted that in advanced countries, there is a limit to cash an individual and companies could withdraw from banks, and appealed to Nigerians to embrace ebanking. Secondus expressed optimism that the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the experience with wide network to win the election, and wondered why the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still in the race, noting that he lacks capacity and capabilities to be rule the country. “It’s very obvious to even APC diehards that they are not in the race at the presidential level unless they chose to keep deceiving themselves. “The contest is clearly between Atiku and (Peter) Obi of the Labour Party as Tinubu is conspicuously out of it, no matter how his spine doctors pretend,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

