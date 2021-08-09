News

Secondus: PDP Governors' meeting deadlocked

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who met on Monday on the leadership crisis in the party failed to reach a conclusion on its resolution.

The meeting, which began about 11 am, lasted for six hours. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who joined the meeting by 4:10 pm, left 40 minutes later after an interaction with the governors.

All the 13 PDP governors attended the meeting. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki who was expected to flag-off the PDP e-registration exercise at the party’s National Secretariat, did not attend. The function was performed by Secondus.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who briefed journalists when the governors rose at 5 p.m., said the meetings continued on Tuesday.

Tambuwal, who refused to answer any question, said: “We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party. And we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting is continuing tomorrow (Tuesday) with other stakeholders. Very soon Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our solution. But we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family. And by the grace of God we are going to achieve that.”

The BoT has scheduled a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday to find a solution to the crisis.

A source at the meeting disclosed that the governors were divided on allowing the National Chairman to preside over the December National Convention.

The argument of those who wanted him to go before the end of his tenure was that he might influence the outcome of the convention.

But the counter argument was the crisis any forced removal could cause the PDP this time.

Secondus, who spoke after his meeting with the governors, ruled out the possibility of him resigning his position. He declared: “I can confirm to you that I am not going to resign.”

The source said if both groups refused to shift their positions, they might resort to voting to resolve the matter.

