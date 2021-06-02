News

Secondus to EU: Pressurise FG to amend Electoral Act

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, wants the European Union to put pressure on the Nigerian government to amend the necessary laws that would enhance free and transparent elections in the country. Secondus, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday when he received the EU team of evaluators led by Professors Adele Juniad and Victor Adetula in his office, said without the Electoral Act amendment that will ensure direct transmission of results from the polling unit to the collation centre, as observed in Edo State gubernatorial election last year, 2023 might be difficult to handle. The National Chairman in a statement by his Media aide, Ike Abonyi, said if the EU could invest a whooping sum of $100 million on Nigeria’s electoral process, it should monitor how the fund is being utilised. He said: “If European Union has put in about $100 million supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it should ensure that they play by the rules.”

News Top Stories

FG lifts ban on Air France, KLM, Lufthansa

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

PH, Kano, Enugu airports to reopen for int’l flights   The Federal Government has lifted flight ban on Air France, KLM and Lufthansa airlines. The three airlines can now resume flight services between Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Lagos, according to Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, who made the announcement via his verified twitter handle @ […]
News

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported a record 152,879 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country. The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275, reports Reuters. India’s […]
News

Edo: Ize-Iyamu to appear in court over N700m fraud July 2

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four others will on Thursday, July 2, 2020 appear before Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High Court over charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundry case filed against them […]

