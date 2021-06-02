Secondus to EU: Pressurise FG to amend Electoral Act

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, wants the European Union to put pressure on the Nigerian government to amend the necessary laws that would enhance free and transparent elections in the country. Secondus, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday when he received the EU team of evaluators led by Professors Adele Juniad and Victor Adetula in his office, said without the Electoral Act amendment that will ensure direct transmission of results from the polling unit to the collation centre, as observed in Edo State gubernatorial election last year, 2023 might be difficult to handle. The National Chairman in a statement by his Media aide, Ike Abonyi, said if the EU could invest a whooping sum of $100 million on Nigeria’s electoral process, it should monitor how the fund is being utilised. He said: “If European Union has put in about $100 million supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it should ensure that they play by the rules.”
