Secondus to PDP govs: Your statement on convention deceptive, prejudicial

*Says party’s future lies on S’Court decision

The dust raised by last year’s National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to settle as the former National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus is still laying claim to his mandate.

Secondus, who is presently challenging his suspension from the party, as well as the denial of the right to exercise his mandate concerning the convention, said the future of the party lies in the outcome of the Supreme Court decision where his appeal is presently lodged.

The Court of Appeal had refused to grant his appeal to stop the convention necessitating another appeal at the Supreme Court.

Secondus, who took exception at the accolades of the PDP governors on the conduct of the convention after their meeting in Port Harcourt on Monday, accused the governors of heresy.

In a statement by Umar Sani, former Media Adviser to Namadi Sambo, the former PDP National Chairman said: “It is foolhardy for an unconstitutional body to convene and rain accolades on themselves and a few accomplices that assisted in truncating a credible internal democracy.”

He stated that: “Highly influential stakeholders with a large following like Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and a silent majority are awaiting the outcome of the judicial trial to chart their political future.”

According to him, the conduct of the National Convention was characterised by flagrant violation of the party’s constitution, which he added, resulted in litigations.

He wondered how a political party that hopes to reclaim power from an aggressive opponent like the All Progressives Congress (APC) could build its foundation on nothing.

Secondus stated that unless PDP builds: “Its foundation on the rule of law and natural justice it’s aspiration may be encumbered.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the issue as to the credibility or otherwise of the purported National Convention is before the highest court of the land for determination.

“Therefore it will be reckless and amount to a political subterfuge to copiously craft and disseminate a deceptive communiqué, which seeks to breathe life to a dead action.

“Such an action cannot deter the cause and course of justice.”

 

