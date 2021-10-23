News Top Stories

Secondus to PDP: Halt National Convention, action on collision course with court

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has warned the party that it will be embarking on collision course with the court if it goes ahead to hold the forthcoming National Convention. Secondus in a letter by his lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, threatens to swiftly take steps to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to nullify any decision, action or step taken at such convention.

The letter, which was dated October 21 and addressed to the acting National Chairman, Chairman, PDP National Convention Committee, among others, noted that the suspended National Chairman has filed an appeal against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt judicial division where he is seeking an order of injunction restraining the PDP, which is the 6th defendant, “whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives, from holding or conducting its National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

According to Secondus, part of his prayer in the appeal is for the parties to the appeal, particularly the appellant/applicant and the respondent (PDP) “to maintain the status quo ante as at 22 August 2021, when appellant/ applicant was occupying the office of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

He recalled that the application has since been served on the PDP and other respondents in the appeal. He added, “Notwithstanding the service of the application for injunction, it has come to the notice of our client that the PDP and its officers continue to prepare to hold the National Convention on 30 and 31 October 2021.” Secondus warned that the action could impinge on the integrity of the party, warning that should such contumacious conduct of holding the national convention before the hearing and determination of the application be embarked upon by the party however, “we shall not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against all national officers of the party that are responsible for such conduct of contempt of court”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australia PM criticised for Father’s Day trip amid lockdowns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticised for flying to visit his children on Father’s Day while families remain separated due to lockdown orders around the country. Morrison said he was given an exemption to travel from Canberra to Sydney on a private jet on the weekend. Health authorities said they approved his […]
News

Buhari approves 159 new radio, television stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to 159 companies, communities and institutions of higher learning to operate radio and television stations. Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Balarabe Ilelah, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday. He said: “Following the approval granted by the president, NBC has released the list of 159 […]
News

World Bank awards contract for gully erosion control in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The World Bank- Assisted Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) disclosed yesterday the award of contract for the erosion control of the ravaged Iguosa community, a suburb of Benin in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. The state Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Alex Oleije, stated this during the presentation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica