News

Secondus to PDP: Halt National Convention 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says action on collision course with court action

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned the party that it would be embarking on a collision course with the court if it goes ahead to hold its forthcoming National Convention.

Secondus, in a letter by his lawyer Tayo Oyetibo, threatened to “swiftly take steps to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to nullify any decision, action or step taken at such convention.”

The letter, which was dated October 21 and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman; Chairman, PDP National Convention Committee, among others, noted that the suspended National Chairman has filed an appeal against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt judicial division where he is seeking an order of injunction restraining the PDP, which is the 6th defendant, “whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives, from holding or conducting its national convention scheduled for October 30 and 31 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

According to Secondus, part of his prayer in the appeal is for the parties to the appeal, particularly the appellant/applicant and the respondent (PDP) “to maintain the status quo ante as at 22 August 2021, when appellant/applicant was occupying the office of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.”

He recalled that the application has since been served on the PDP and other respondents in the appeal.

He added: “Notwithstanding the service of the application for injunction, it has come to the notice of our client that the PDP and its officers continue to prepare to hold the National Convention on 30 and 31 October 2021

“This letter is intended to draw your attention to the position of the law of Nigeria on this subject as encapsulated in the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the celebrated case of Governor of Lagos State vs. Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (1986l) I NWLR (Part 18) 621 @ 637, in which the court, reviewed various decisions on the point, and approved…

“The rule is well settled that where a suit is brought to enjoin certain activities of which the defendant has notice, the hands of the defendant are effectually tied pending a hearing and determination even though no restraining order or preliminary injunction be issued.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerian Stock Exchange gains N8.09trn in 2020

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…closes year with N396bn gain Local bourse is world’s best with 50% returns The Nigerian stock market ended the year 2020 on an impressive note, as investors increased their buying pres-sure, especially on blue chip stocks. The equities benchmark index in Africa’s largest economy recorded its highest return, rising 50.02 per cent this year to […]
News

COVID-19: MAN members record N402.4bn unsold inventory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian manufacturers say their inventory of unsold goods jumped to a record high with a value of N402.4 billion ($1 billion) as consumer spending fell in a difficult business environment. It’s a confirmation of “the reality that the disposable income of the consumers has been grossly eroded,” Mansur Ahmed, president of the Manufacturers Association of […]
News

C’River: Lawyers block court premises over appointment of Acting Chief Judge

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

Lawyers in Cross River State yesterday in their hundred blocked the State High Court premises located along Mary Slessor Avenue in Calabar, the state capital, in continuation of their protest against the lack of a substantive Chief Judge in the state. Governor Ben Ayade had on Monday sworn in Justice Eyo Ita as the third […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica